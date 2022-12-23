استقبلت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، سفير جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية



السيد مارتين بيغار والوفد المرافق له، في مقر الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد.

وشهد اللقاء، بحث أوضاع النازحين المتواجدين في مخيمات النزوح وخارجها، وعمل المنظمات الدولية التابعة للأمم المتحدة، فضلا عن مناقشة ملف العراقيين المتواجدين في الخارج، والاتفاق على عمل دراسات وبحوث مشتركة حول مخاطر الهجرة وتقليل هجرة الاقليات، وجددت سيادتها رفضها العودة القسرية للعراقيين وضرورة متابعة احتياجاتهم وطلباتهم وتطبيق جميع معايير حقوق الإنسان في التعامل معهم.

كما قدمت السيدة الوزيرة شكرها للحكومة الالمانية كونها ثاني دولة من الدول المانحة في دعم العراق في ملفي الهجرة والنزوح .

من جانبه، أشاد السفير الألماني السيد مارتين بيغار، بجهود السيدة جابرو وإدارتها لملف النزوح في البلاد، مؤكدا في الوقت ذاته رغبة بلاده باستمرار التعاون مع العراق وتقديم الدعم الكامل في ملف النازحين والمهاجرين

MOMD Minister discusses with the German ambassador in Baghdad the conditions of IDPs in the shelter camps and the file of Iraqis in the countries abroad

Today, Wednesday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced , Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, received the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Martin Begar, and his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The meeting witnessed the discussion of the conditions of the displaced in and outside the displacement camps, the work of the international organizations affiliated with the United Nations, as well as the discussion of the file of the Iraqis who are abroad, and the agreement to conduct joint studies and research on the risks of migration and reduce the migration of minorities. their requests and the application of all human rights standards in dealing with them.

The Minister also thanked the German government for being the second donor country to support Iraq in the files of migration and displacement.

For his part, the German Ambassador, Mr. Martin Begar, praised Mrs. Jabro’s efforts and her management of the displacement file in the country, stressing at the same time his country’s desire to continue cooperation with Iraq and to provide full support in the file of the displaced and migrants.

