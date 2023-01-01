صحة الكرخ / زمرد اول طفلة تولد في بداية عام ٢٠٢٣ في مستشفى الشهيد محمد باقر الحكيم العام

سجلت صالات الولادة في مستشفى الشهيد محمد باقر الحكيم ولادة اول طفلة في عام ٢٠٢٣ و كانت ولادة الطفلة ولادة طبيعية ثانوية و تنعم الام و طفلتها بصحة جيدة .
اعلام صحة الكرخ
سجلت صالات الولادة في مستشفى الشهيد محمد باقر الحكيم ولادة اول طفلة في عام ٢٠٢٣ و كانت ولادة الطفلة ولادة طبيعية ثانوية و تنعم الام و طفلتها بصحة جيدة .
اعلام صحة الكرخ
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.