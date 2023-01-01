وزير الهجرة تهنئ العالم والعراقيين جميعا بحلول العام الميلادي الجديد 2023

هنأت وزيرة الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، العالم بشكل عام والعراقيين بشكل خاص، بمناسبة حلول العام الميلادي الجديد 2023.

وقالت السيدة الوزيرة، “اتقدم بأطيب التهاني والتبريكات إلى العالم اجمع والعراقيين خاصة بمناسبة حلول العام الميلادي الجديد 2023”.

وأضافت السيدة جابرو، “اسأل الرب بأن يجعله عام خير وسعادة على الجميع ، وانهاء ملف النزوح، وأن ينعم على عراقنا الامن والسلام والوحدة والتكاتف .. كل عام وأنتم بألف خير”.

MOMD Minister congratulates the world and all Iraqis on the advent of the new Gregorian year 2023

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, congratulated the world in general and the Iraqis in particular, on the occasion of the advent of the new Gregorian year 2023.

The Minister said, “I extend my best congratulations and blessings to the whole world and the Iraqis, especially on the occasion of the advent of the new Gregorian year 2023.”

Ms. Jabru added, “I ask the Lord to make it a year of goodness and happiness for everyone, to end the displacement file, and to bless our Iraq with security, peace, unity and solidarity… Happy New Year.”

