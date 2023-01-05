وزير الهجرة : المرحلة المقبلة ستشهد نقلة نوعية في دعم الاستقرار من خلال بناء الدور السكنية في المناطق المحررة



خلال لقائها رئيس منظمة الهبيتات لدى العراق …

استقبلت وزيرة الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو ، اليوم الاربعاء ، رئيس منظمة الامم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية ( الهبيتات ) السيد وائل الاشهب والوفد المرافق له ، وبحث الجانبان التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين الوزارة والمنظمة خلال الايام المقبلة ودعم الاستقرار في المناطق المحررة من خلال العمل المشترك لبناء وحدات سكنية فضلا عن تأهيل الدور المهدمة في المناطق المحررة ، بحسب توجيهات رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد محمد شياع السوداني

كما واثنت سيادتها على جهود منظمة الهبيتات وحرصهم الشديد على دعم الوزارة والوقوف معها في دعم الاستقرار في المناطق المحررة .

من جانبه اشاد الاشهب بجهود السيدة الوزيرة لدعمها لملف تمليك الاراضي للايزيديين في نينوى والذي صوت عليه مجلس الوزراء في جلسته الاخيرة .

During her meeting with the head of UN- Habitat in Iraq…

MOMD Minister : The next stage will witness a quantum leap in supporting stability through building residential homes in the liberated areas

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, received today, Wednesday, the head of the United Nations Organization for Human Settlements (UN -Habitat), Mr. Wael Al-Ashhab and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed cooperation and joint coordination between the Ministry and the organization during the coming days and supporting stability in the liberated areas through joint work to build units Residential, as well as the rehabilitation of demolished homes in the liberated areas, according to the directives of the Prime Minister, Mr. Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani

Her Excellency also praised the efforts of the Habitat Organization and their keenness to support the Ministry and stand with it in supporting stability in the liberated areas.

For his part, Al-Ashhab praised the Minister’s efforts to support the file of land ownership for the Yazidis in Nineveh, which the Council of Ministers voted on in its last session.



