وزير الهجرة تبحث مع مدير الوكالات والبيئة المدنية في قوة المهام المشتركة في التحالف الدولي ملف العودة الطوعية للنازحين .

بحثت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة ايفان فائق جابرو اليوم الاربعاء مع مدير الوكالات والبيئة المدنية في قوة المهام المشتركة في التحالف الدولي العميد پاترك موراند والوفد المرافق له في مبنى الوزارة بالعاصمة بغداد ، خطة الحكومة العراقية في تحقيق عودة آمنة للعوائل النازحة الى مناطق سكناها الاصلية ودعم الاستقرار في المناطق المحررة .

وذكرت سيادتها خلال اللقاء ان الوزارة باشرت بتنفيذ البرنامج الحكومي الذي انبثق خلال تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة ، منذ اللحظات الاولى ومن خلال خطة واضحة وسهلة لإعادة الاستقرار للمناطق المحررة وتأمين كافة الاحتياجات الضرورية للنازحين في مخيمات الايواء والعائدين منهم لمناطقهم الاصلية .

من جهته ابدى العميد پاترك موراند مساندته ودعمه لعمل وزارة الهجرة في تنفيذ خطتها الانسانية لأعادة النازحين الى مناطقهم الاصلية

MOMD Minister is discussing with the Director of Agencies and the Civil Environment in the Joint Task Force of the International Coalition the file of the voluntary return of the displaced.

Today, Wednesday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru discussed with the Director of Agencies and the Civil Environment in the Joint Task Force of the International Coalition, Brigadier General Patrick Morand, and his accompanying delegation, in the Ministry’s building in the capital, Baghdad, the Iraqi government’s plan to achieve a safe return of displaced families to their areas and support stability in liberated areas.

During the meeting, Her Excellency mentioned that the Ministry has started implementing the government program that emerged during the formation of the new government, from the first moments and through a clear and easy plan to restore stability to the liberated areas and secure all the necessary needs for the displaced in the shelter camps and those returning to their original areas .

For his part, Brigadier General Patrick Morand expressed his support for the work of the Ministry of Migration to implement its humanitarian plan to return the displaced to their original areas .

