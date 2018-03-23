مصدر: مقتل شخصين في واقعة احتجاز رهائن بجنوب فرنسا

وقال إن عملية الشرطة لا تزال مستمرة.
باريس (رويترز) – قال مصدر في وزارة الداخلية الفرنسية يوم الجمعة إن شخصين قتلا في جنوب البلاد خلال واقعة احتجاز رهائن في متجر ببلدة تريب.
