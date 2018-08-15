Posted on by

ليبيا: إعدام 45 شخصاً لقتلهم متظاهرين عام 2011

قضت محكمة ليبية، اليوم الأربعاء، على 45 شخصاً بالإعدام بعد إدانتهم بقتل متظاهرين خلال ثورة عام 2011 ضد الزعيم الليبي الراحل، معمر القذافي، وفقاً لوزارة العدل.

المصدر: د ب أ
