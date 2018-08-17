{مَنْ كان بيته من زجاج؛ عليه أن لا يرمي بيوت الناس بالحجارة} .. السيد “ترامب” مثلاً!

سالم لطيف العنبكي

الرئيس الأميركي السيد “دونالد ترامب” وبعض رجال إدارته يطالبون بتعديل وتصحيح “سلوك” القيادة الإيرانية! في الوقت الذي يتعرض “سلوك”! السيد “ترامب” في الحكم للإنتقاد الجارح من مقربيه وبعض المسؤولين في إدارته.. وبعض مؤسسات الدولة.. لنمط “سلوكه” مع الدول الأخرى وتأييده المطلق لإسرائيل!! ومن منتقديه مؤلفة كتاب “المعتوه”! لكاتبة أميركية! وأخيراً النقد اللاذع من قبل الصحافة الأميركية 300 صحيفة ! وقد حظى السيد ترامب بموجة النقد والتهجم ما لم يحصل عليه أي رئيس أميركي سابقاً!! ولا زال يطالب بتعديل سلوك القادة الإيرانيين!! ناهيك عن الفضائح الجنسية وقرارات العقوبة التي يوزعها على كثير من الدول وحتى الصديقة للولايات المتحدة الأميركية! مما يضر في العلاقات الخارجية التي تطال الإقتصاد والتجارة والدبلوماسية المطلوبة. والمثل يقول {مَنْ كان بيته من زجاج؛ لايحاول رمي بيوتهم بالحجارة}!

US President Donald Trump and some of his administration officials are demanding the amendment and rectification of the “behavior” of the Iranian leadership! At a time when “behavior” is exposed! Mr. “Trump” in the government for the vicious criticism of his relatives and some officials in his administration .. And some institutions of the state .. The pattern of “behavior” with other countries and his absolute support for Israel !! Among his critics is the book “The Idiot”! For an American writer! And finally the stinging criticism of the American press 300 Newspaper! Mr Trump has had the wave of criticism and aggression that no former US president has ever had! And still demands to modify the behavior of Iranian leaders !! Not to mention the sexual scandals and the decisions of the punishment distributed to many countries and even the friend of the United States of America! Which is detrimental to external relations affecting the economy, trade and diplomacy required. The example says: {Who was his house of glass; does not try to throw their houses with stones