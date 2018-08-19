صوت العراق تنشر اسماء النواب المصادق عليها من المحكمة الاتحادية

|
تنشر صحيفة صوت العراق، اسماء اعضاء مجلس النواب العراقي المصادق عليها من قبل المحكمة الاتحادية للدورة الرابعة.
وادناه نص اسماء مجلس النواب الجديد:
|
تنشر صحيفة صوت العراق، اسماء اعضاء مجلس النواب العراقي المصادق عليها من قبل المحكمة الاتحادية للدورة الرابعة.
وادناه نص اسماء مجلس النواب الجديد:
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.