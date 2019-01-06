Posted on by

سلسلة هزات ارضية تضرب عدة مدن عراقية

ضربت سلسلة هزات ارضية عصر اليوم عدة مدن في العراق.

وشعر سكان بغداد وديالى واربيل والسليمانية ومدن اخرى بالهزة التي لم يعرف تفاصيلها بعد.

