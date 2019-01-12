المفوضية تقترح موعدا جديدا للانتخابات المحلية في العراق

اقترحت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات موعدا جديدا لانتخابات مجالس المحافظات المقبلة.
وحدد المفوضية يوم 9/11/2019 موعدا لإجراء تلك الانتخابات، عادة ذلك الموعد بالمناسب.
