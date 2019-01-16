أبوظبي.. مدينة مستدامة

تنتشر مظاهر الاستدامة في أبوظبي، مع توالي تنفيذ العديد من المشاريع التي ترفع شعار الاستدامة، من مشاريع للطاقة الشمسية، وحافلات نقل مستدام، فضلا عن توسع مبان ومنشآت العاصمة في استخدام تقنيات الطاقة النظيفة. وتضم محفظة «مصدر» 10 مشاريع للطاقة الشمسية في أبوظبي، أهمها محطة «شمس 1» بقدرة إنتاجية تبلغ 100 ميجاواط، في منطقة الظفرة.
