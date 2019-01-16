قتيل وجرحى بانفجار حربي في سوران اربيل

قتل شخص واصيب اخرون بانفجار مخلفات حربية في قضاء سوران بمحافظة اربيل.
وقال مصدر امني ان مخلفات حربية غير منفلقة على شكل قذائف هاون انفجرت ظهر اليوم في احدى قرى سوران مما ادى لمقتل شخص واصابة ثلاثة بجروح متفرقة.
