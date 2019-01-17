اصابة 10 اشخاص بحادث مروع في أربيل

اصيب 10 اشخاص في حادث سير وقع في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس الاربعاء على طريق “بير مام” – اربيل.
ونقلت سيارات الاسعاف المصابين الى مستشفى طوارئ أربيل العام لغرض تلقي العلاج اللازم.
اصيب 10 اشخاص في حادث سير وقع في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس الاربعاء على طريق “بير مام” – اربيل.
ونقلت سيارات الاسعاف المصابين الى مستشفى طوارئ أربيل العام لغرض تلقي العلاج اللازم.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.