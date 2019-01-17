Posted on by

اصابة 10 اشخاص بحادث مروع في أربيل

اصيب 10 اشخاص في حادث سير وقع في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس الاربعاء على طريق “بير مام” – اربيل.

ونقلت سيارات الاسعاف المصابين الى مستشفى طوارئ أربيل العام لغرض تلقي العلاج اللازم.

