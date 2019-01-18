بالوثيقة.. عبطان يقدم طلبا للاستقالة من عضوية مجلس النواب

كشف مصدر سياسي مطلع، ان النائب عبد الحسين عبطان قدم طلبا لرئاسة البرلمان للموافقة على استقالته من عضوية مجلس النواب.
وذكر عبطان في الطلب ان “سبب تقديمه الاستقالة تعود لاسباب خاصة”.
