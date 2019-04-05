بالوثيقة.. بغداد والرياض يحددان منطقة اليوسفية موقعاً لتنفيذ مشروع المدينة الرياضية

اتفق كل من العراق والسعودية، على اختيار منطقة اليوسفية جنوب غربي بغداد، موقعاً لتنفيذ مشروع المدينة الرياضية التي اهداها الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز الى العراق.
