أسطورة التياع للشاعرة آمال عوّاد رضوان/ ترجمتها للإنجليزية فتحيّة عصفور

A Legend Of Anguish By: Amal Awad – Radwan-(Palestine)

Translated by: Fathia Asfour

Palestinian poet & tranlator

A child You inflitrated into the wilds of my darkness

at a time when the scorpions of my rashness

were growing between your footsteps

and spinning with the lashes of your letters a silk of passion… from the threads of my prime **** A poem A poem you emerged with shyness… You appeared in the hut of my dreams … I crowned you a queen on the throne of my madness when the lost in the jam of your echoes I was … Still overtaken by the revolution of your beauty ** The smell of my seasons became immortal by you… by the recurrenc of sweet songs echoing a scent of torment They whirled me in a doubt of tear dodged by complaint. I wonder till when I’ll keep dangling like a pale music on the ladder of your water! ** O you , Hera! the refuge of mother women Why chasing women giving birth to me? and the hundred of your eyes pollinate my eye…

and follow up my barefooted shadow? ** to unknown beating in whose wind your giant jogs killed by my carob verse I splash the hundred of his eyes candles on your mirror crest and on the arrogance of your peacock feathers ** How transparent the crystals of your arrogance are!!

You fluff them You spread them out with a riot sword that radiates me How could I turn its glare back to your eyes as vigilance sources were extinguished by your fires? ** With my golden chain..between the fire of dust( earth).. and the light of haze(heaven) by your wrists I h u n g you a star pomply glittering a legend of anguish while the brides of grown- up breasts p-r-a-t-t-l-i-n-g you a rebellion of challenge that threatens me ** Oh, my love! can pain ail her?! Where is it from me her beauty , the rescued by your ugliness, Hephaestus ? Your heart , that is blinded by the flash of jealousy robs the pearl of my heartbeat. Oh! my night hides my awe and fright and collects the memory of your scattered breaths on the ash of my memory ** Where is it from me , my love? a melody in my fields How it expanded to a folk of life larks that protect me!! ** Where is it from me, my love? a glitter planet in the heaven of my soul lighting the path of my inspiration to YOU and landing on top of a CAVE that gives birth to me. ** O , you! who hid yourself in a bar whose indicator is dominion You pour me a blazing hell in the cups of loss and the flasks of my densely covered desert quench your thirst.. so no stray groans get you swell up Till when will we remain acrobatic hostages …worn by a sleepless deluge of mint?! *** Here! the lust of my strips, that’s aged with isolation adorns you so that the rhythm of

your bells can’t be disturbed Here! the sparks of your jasmine wash me with the fires of your pistachio dust I am the besieged by the murcury of your mirrors Till when will the flute of my cell weep me?! and the kerchieves of farewell keep waving me?!

أسْطُورَةُ الْتِيَاعٍ؟/ آمال عوّاد رضوان طِفْلَةً تَسَلَّلْتِ فِي بَرَارِي عَتْمَتِي وعَقارِبُ نَزَقي.. تَنْمُو بَيْن خُطُواتِكِ تَغْزِلُ بِرُموشِ حُرُوفِكِ حَريرَ وَجْدٍ مِنْ خُيُوطِ مُبْتَدَاي * قصِيدَةً قصِيدَةً انْبَثَقْتِ عَلَى اسْتِحْيَاءٍ تَجَلَّيْتِ.. بِكُوخِ أَحْلَامِي تَوَّجْتُكِ مَلِكَةً.. عَلَى عَرْشِ جُنُونِي وَأَنَا التَّائِهُ فِي زَحْمَةِ أَصْدَائِكِ لَمَّا تَزَلْ تَفْجَؤُني.. ثَوْرَةُ جَمَالِكِ! * رَائِحَةُ فُصُولِي.. تَخَلَّدَتْ بِك بِرَجْعِ أُغْنِيَاتٍ عِذَابٍ.. تَتَرَدَّدُ عِطْرَ عَذَابٍ زَوْبَعَتْنِي

فِي رِيبَةِ دَمْعَةٍ .. تُوَارِبُهَا شَكْوَى! إِلاَمَ أظَلُّ أتَهَدَّلُ مُوسِيقًا شَاحِبَةً عَلَى سُلَّمِ مَائِكِ؟ * هِيرَا.. أَيَا مَلْجَأَ النِّسَاءِ الْوَالِدَاتِ لِمْ تُطَارِدِينَ نِسَاءً يَلِدْنَنِي وَمِئَةُ عُيونِكِ.. تُلاَقِحُ عَيْنِي وَ.. تُلَاحِقُ ظِلِّيَ الْحَافِي؟ * إِلَى خَفْقٍ مَجْهُولٍ يُهَرْوِلُ عِمْلاقُكِ فِي رِيحِهِ يَقْتُلُهُ شِعْرِي الْخَرُّوبِيّ أَنْثُرُ مِئَةَ عُيونِهِ شُموعًا عَلَى قُنْبَرَتِكِ الْمِرْآةِ وَعَلَى اخْتِيَاِل ريشِكِ الطَّاؤُوسِيّ * كَمْ شَفيفَةٌ بِلَّوْراتُ غُرورِكِ

تَنْفُشينَهَا تَفْرُشينَهَا بِسَيْفِ شَغَبٍ يشعْشِعُنِي كَيْفَ أَرُدُّ سَطْعَهُ إِلى عَيْنَيْكِ وَمَنَابِعُ الْحَذَرِ أَخْمَدَتْهَا نِيرَانُكِ؟ * بِقَيْدِيَ الذَّهَبِيِّ بَيْنَ نَارِ الأَدِيمِ وَنُورِ السَّدِيمِ مِنْ مِعْصَمَيْكِ عَ لَّ قْ تُ كِ نَجْمَةً تَتَبَهْرَجُ أُسْطُورَةَ الْتِيَاعٍ وعَرَائِسُ الصُّدُورِ النَّاضِجَةِ تُ ثَ رْ ثِ رُ كِ جُمُوحَ تَحَدٍّ يُهَدِّدُنِي! * أَحَبِيبَتِي يَشْكُوهَا الْوَجَعُ؟ أَيْنَ مِنِّي جَمَالُهَا

يُخَلِّصُهُ قُبْحُكَ هِيفَايْسْتْيُوس؟ قَلْبُكِ الْمَكْفُوفُ بِبَرِيقِ الْغَيْرَةِ يَخْتَلِسُ لُؤْلُؤَ خَفْقِي آهٍ مِنْ لَيْلِي.. يُخْفِي وَيْلِي يَجْمَعُ ذَاكِرَةَ أَنْفَاسِكِ الْمَبْذُورَةِ عَلَى رَمَادِ أَنْفَاسِي! * أيْنَ مِنِّي “حَبِيبِي” نَغْمَةٌ فِي حُقُولِي كَمِ انْدَاحَتْ قَطِيعًا مِنْ قُبَّراتِ حَيَاةٍ تَرْعَانِي؟ أَيْنَ مِنّي “حَبِيبِي” كَوْكَبُ أَلَقٍ.. في سَمَا رُوحِي يُضِيءُ دَرْبَ إِلْهَامِي إِلَيْكِ ويَحُطُّ فَوْقَ مَغارَةٍ تُنْجِبُنِي؟ * يَا مَنْ تَوارَيْتِ فِي حَانَةٍ

دَلِيلُهَا الْهَيْمَنَةُ

تَسْكُبِينَنِي جَحِيمًا.. فِي كُؤُوسِ الضَّيَاعِ

وَتُرْوِيكِ قَوَارِيِرُ هَجْرِي الدَّاغِلِ

فَلاَ تَنْتَفِخِينَ بِآهَاتٍ مُتَشَرِّدَة!

***

إِلاَمَ نَظَلُّ رَهَائِنَ بَهْلَوَانِيَّةً

يَلْبَسُنَا طُوفَانُ نَعْنَاعٍ لاَ يَنَام؟

ها شَهْوَةُ شَرَائِطِي الطَّاعِنَةُ بِالْعُزْلَةِ

تُزَيِّنُكِ

فَلاَ تَخْتَلُّ إِيقَاعَاتُ أَجْرَاسِكِ النَّرْجِسِيَّة!

هَا شَرَارَاتُ يَاسَمِينِكِ تَغْسِلُنِي

بِحَرَائِقِ غُبَارِكِ الْفُسْتُقِيِّ

أَنَا الْمُحَاصَرُ بِزئبقِ مَرَايَاكِ

إِلاَمَ تَبْكِينِي نَايُ زِنْزَانَتِي

وَتَظَلُّ تُلَوِّحُنِي.. مَنَادِيلُ الْوَدَاعِ!