ومضة…..

ومضة

أكره القيود والأغلال

وأرفض الطوق والحصار

ولكن سعادتي وانت تحاصريني

بأسوار وأغلال حُبُكِ

فدعيني أسيرًا مؤبدًا

ولا تعتقيني

شاكر فريد حسن

