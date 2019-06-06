Posted on by

اندلاع حرائق في محاصيل زراعية للكورد الكاكائيين جنوب كركوك

اندلعت حرائق يوم الاربعاء في محاصيل زراعية في قضاء داقوق جنوب محافظة كركوك.

وقال شهود عيان ان حرائق نشبت قبل قليل في محاصيل زراعية بقرية “زنقر” ذات الغالبية من الكورد الكاكائيين.

