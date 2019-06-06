اندلاع حرائق في محاصيل زراعية للكورد الكاكائيين جنوب كركوك

اندلعت حرائق يوم الاربعاء في محاصيل زراعية في قضاء داقوق جنوب محافظة كركوك.
وقال شهود عيان ان حرائق نشبت قبل قليل في محاصيل زراعية بقرية “زنقر” ذات الغالبية من الكورد الكاكائيين.
