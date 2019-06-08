(شاهد) شرطي امريكي يؤذن في احدى المساجد بنيويورك

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ، مقطع فيديو لشرطي أمريكي وهو يرفع الأذان في أحد المساجد.
وأوضح النشطاء أن الشرطي قام برفع الأذان في أخر أيام شهر رمضان من داخل مسجد بنيويورك. وأشاد المغردون بصوت الشرطي وتميزه في رفع الأذان.
