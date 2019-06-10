اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان: قطر تخطو خطوة كبيرة في مجال حفظ حقوق الإنسان.

رأى مفوّض الشرق الأوسط في اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الأنسان السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد لوكالة الأنباء الدولية لحقوق الإنسان ان القرارات الأخيرة والمواقف التي إتخذها أمير دولة قطر مهمّة للغاية خصوصا في شأن الحقوقي والمضطهدين سياسيا وإعطائهم حق اللجوء بموجب القرار الصادر عن الديوان الأميري.

وإعتبر السفير ابو سعيد أن القرار المختص بحماية المدافعين عن حقوق الإنسان وعدم تعرضهم لأي ملاحقة او سجن أو تعذيب في عملهم أو إبداء الرأي في موضوع حقوقي يصبّ في القرار الذي إتخذه أمين عام الأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيرس في أيلول ٢٠١٨ على أثر طلبه من كل المسؤولين العاملين في اللجنة الدولية وضعه بالحالات الحقوقية في الدول.

وطالب السفير ابو سعيد باقي الدول العربية والخليجية أتخاذ الإجراءات نفسها لوضع حد نهائي للإنتهاكات الحاصلة في مجال الشرعة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان.

المكتب الإعلامي – مسعود حمود

The International Human Rights Commission: Qatar is taking a big step in the field of human rights protection.

The Commissioner of the Middle East at the International Commission for Human Rights, Ambassador Haitham Abu Said, told the International News Agency for Human Rights that the recent decisions and positions taken by the Emir of the State of Qatar are very important especially regarding the rights and political oppressors and granting them asylum under the decision of the Prince Diwan.

Ambassador Abu Said considered that the decision to protect human rights defenders and not to be subjected to any prosecution, imprisonment or torture in their work or to express opinions on the subject of my rights is in the decision taken by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in September 2018 following his request from all officials working in The ICRC placed it in the state of law.

The ambassador called on the rest of the Arab and Gulf countries to take the same measures to put an end to violations in the field of the International Bill of Human Rights.

