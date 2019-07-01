Posted on by

حنان الفتلاوي تكسب قضية ضد الكوميدي محمد قاسم بـ 10 ملايين دينار

Ø­ÙØ§Ù Ø§ÙÙØªÙØ§ÙÙ ØªÙØ³Ø¨ ÙØ¶ÙØ© Ø¶Ø¯ Ø§ÙÙÙÙÙØ¯Ù ÙØ­ÙØ¯ ÙØ§Ø³Ù Ø¨Ù 10 ÙÙØ§ÙÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ§Ø±كسبت رئيسة حركة ارادة حنان الفتلاوي، دعوى قضائيه في محكمة النشر ضد الفنان محمد قاسم بتغريمه 10 مليون دينار وذلك لتجسيد شخصيتها في اداء سخري اعتبرته انتقاص من شخصيتتها.

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close