انفجار قرب وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية فى تل أبيب

أكدت قناة فرانس 24 الفرنسية، أن انفجارًا وقع بالقرب من مبنى وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية في تل أبيب، مشيرة إلى أن الحادث نجم عن انفجار سيارة كانت قرب المبنى.
أكدت قناة فرانس 24 الفرنسية، أن انفجارًا وقع بالقرب من مبنى وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية في تل أبيب، مشيرة إلى أن الحادث نجم عن انفجار سيارة كانت قرب المبنى.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.