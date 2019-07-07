Posted on by

انفجار قرب وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية فى تل أبيب

أكدت قناة فرانس 24 الفرنسية، أن انفجارًا وقع بالقرب من مبنى وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية في تل أبيب، مشيرة إلى أن الحادث نجم عن انفجار سيارة كانت قرب المبنى.

