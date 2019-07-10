ابن ويل سميث بفيديو انساني من لوس أنجلوس

نشر مغني الراب جادن ابن النجم العالمي ويل سميث، مقطع فيديو على حسابه الخاص على احد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يظهر تواجد شاحنة تقدم الوجبات النباتية للمشردين في احد شوارع لوس أنجلوس، وقد كُتب على الشاحنة مطعم “أنا أحبك”.
