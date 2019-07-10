Posted on by

ابن ويل سميث بفيديو انساني من لوس أنجلوس

نشر مغني الراب جادن ابن النجم العالمي ​ويل سميث​، مقطع فيديو على حسابه الخاص على احد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يظهر تواجد شاحنة تقدم الوجبات النباتية للمشردين في احد شوارع لوس أنجلوس، وقد كُتب على الشاحنة مطعم “أنا أحبك”.

الجدير ذكره ان ويل سميث شارك مؤخرا في فيلم “​علاء الدين​” الذي ضم عدد كبير من الممثلين العالميين من بينهم ​مينا مسعود​، و​نعومي سكوت​.

