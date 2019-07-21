إيقاف اجراءات احالة مطار النجف للشركات الاستثمارية

اصدرت رئاسة لجنة الخدمات والاعمار يوم السبت قرارا نيابيا يقضي بإيقاف اجراءات احالة مطار النجف للشركات الاستثمارية.
والقرار يحمل توقيع رئيس اللجنة وليد عبد الحسين السهلاني.
