Posted on by

المحكمة الادارية تصادق على اقالة محافظ ذي قار

صادقت محكمة القضاء الاداري يوم الخميس على اقالة محافظ ذي قار يحيى الناصري.

وكان مجلس محافظة ذي قار قد صادق في نهاية شهر حزيران الماضي من عام 2019 على اقالة الناصري.

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close