المحكمة الادارية تصادق على اقالة محافظ ذي قار

صادقت محكمة القضاء الاداري يوم الخميس على اقالة محافظ ذي قار يحيى الناصري.
وكان مجلس محافظة ذي قار قد صادق في نهاية شهر حزيران الماضي من عام 2019 على اقالة الناصري.
