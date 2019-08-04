Posted on by

افضل انواع الحب

افضل انواع الحب
هو حب رجلآ ضحى بحياته
من اجل مجتمع خذله
مشابه جدآ كحب وطن
خذله ابناء شعبه
#محمود_طارق
#كاتب

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close