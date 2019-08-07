مجلس الوزراء يقرر تعطيل الدوام الرسمي خمسة ايام بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك

قرر مجلس الوزراء تعطيل الدوام الرسمي، بمناسبة عيد الاضحى المبارك، وذلك بدءا من يوم الأحد القادم الموافق 2019/8/11 ولمدة خمسة أيام.
كل عام وشعبنا بالف خير
