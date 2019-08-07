Posted on by

مجلس الوزراء يقرر تعطيل الدوام الرسمي خمسة ايام بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك

قرر مجلس الوزراء تعطيل الدوام الرسمي، بمناسبة عيد الاضحى المبارك، وذلك بدءا من يوم الأحد القادم الموافق 2019/8/11 ولمدة خمسة أيام.

كل عام وشعبنا بالف خير

