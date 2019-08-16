بالفيديو… بطولة كأس غرب آسيا لكرة القدم: العراق إلى النهائي ضد البحرين

تمكن الفريق العراقي من ضمان مقعده في نهائي كأس غرب آسيا لكرة القدم، وسيلعب ضد فريق البحرين، وذلك على حساب الفريق اليمني الذي أقضي الدور النصف نهائي. النهائي بين البحرين والعراق سيكون في ملعب كربلاء الدولي يوم غد الأربعاء
