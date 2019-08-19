Posted on by

تكليف فلاح مصطفى بمنصب جديد باقليم كوردستان

اعلن فلاح مصطفى عن تكليفه بمنصب كبير المستشارين للعلاقات الخارجية في رئاسة اقليم كوردستان.

وفلاح مصطفى هو مدير مكتب العلاقات الخارجية في الحكومة السابقة لاقليم كوردستان.

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close