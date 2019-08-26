افاد مصدر مطلع، اليوم الاحد، بحدوث انفجار في معمل غاز الناصرية، في محافظة ذي قار.
وقال المصدر ان “حريقاً جراء انفجار، اندلع في معمل غاز الناصرية”، من دون معرفة اسباب الحادث لغاية الان.
