التِّـنّـيـن – مقطوعة بثلاث لغات –

كتابة وترجمة بهجت عباس

صنـعـوا مـن الطِّـين تـنّـيـناً لِـلَعِـبهِـمْ .

صلَّـوْا ودَعـَوْا ربَّـهم أنْ يبعثَ فيه الروحَ ، فـفعـل .

فلما دبَّـت الحياةُ فـيه ، انـقـضَّ عليهم فهـربوا .

ولما دخـل بـيوتَهـم ، هـجروها ونـاموا في العَـراء.

أخذوا يصلّـونَ ويـدعون الربَّ أنْ يسلبَ الروحَ منه ، فأبى!

أخذ التِّـنّـينُ يـُقَـهْـقِـه وهـم يُـوَلـوِلـون!

English

The Dragon

From clay they made a dragon for their play.

They prayed to God to deliver the soul in it, and he did.

When life flew in, it attacked them they escaped.

When it entered their houses,

They deserted them and slept outdoors.

They prayed to God to take the soul out

From it, but He declined.

The dragon started laughing loudly and they wept.

Deutsch

Der Drache

Vom Schlamm machten sie einen Drache für ihr Spiel.

Sie beteten zu Gott, die Seele in ihn anzuliefern,

Er tat.

Wenn das Leben schlich in ihn, griff er sie an,

Sie flohen.

Wenn er in ihre Häuser trat ein,

Ließen sie sie und schliefen im Freien.

Sie beteten zu Gott, die Seele von ihm herauszunehmen,

Davon aber lehnte er ab.

Der Drache begann laut zu lachen und sie weinten.