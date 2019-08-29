القاضي مدحت المحمود يعزي الوسط الثقافي بوفاة امين عام اتحاد الادباء والكتاب

تشارك المحكمة الاتحادية العليا الاوساط الادبية والثقافية الأسف والألم بوفاة الأمين العام لاتحاد الادباء والكتاب العراقيين الاستاذ ابراهيم الخياط.

وقال رئيس المحكمة القاضي مدحت المحمود، إن “المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تلقت ببالغ الحزن وفاة الامين العام لاتحاد الادباء والكتاب العراقيين الاستاذ ابراهيم الخياط”.

واضاف المحمود، أن “العراق خسر بوفاة الخياط واحداً من رموز الادب والثقافة، لما له من باع طويل، في نشر المعرفة، تغمد الله الفقيد برحمته الواسعة واسكنه فسيح جناته، والهم ذويه وزملاءه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان”.

The Judge Madhat Al-Mahmood condoles the culture community by the death of the Secretary General of Iraqi writers union

The Federal Supreme Court shares its sorrow and pain with the literature and cultural community by the death of the Secretary General of the Iraqi writers union Mr. Ibraheem Al-Khaiyat.

The President of the Court H.E. Madhat Al-Mahmood said “the Federal Supreme Court had received the sadly the news of the Secretary General of Iraqi writers union Mr. Ibraheem Al-Khaiyat”.

Al-Mahmood added “Iraq had lost one of the literature and culture symbols, while he spent his life in publishing knowledge. May God cover him with his grace, and grants his family, lovers and colleagues the patience”.