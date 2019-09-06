النـّطاسيّ والروبوت – قصيدة بلغتيـن –

(إلى الدكتور ماني منن)

بهجت عباس

ويرنـو بعـين النـّسر نحو طريدة

ويداه دائـبـتان في الحركاتِ

فإذا بآلات الجراحة كلـّها

منقـضّـة لتـحـقـِّق الغـَلـَواتِ *

فتـرى المباضـعَ تستجيب بسرعة

لأنامـلٍ لا تعـرف الهفــواتِ

فالملقط السـِّحـريّ يمسك في الحشا

بنسيج شحم غير ذي ثمـراتِ

والمبضع البتـّار يأتي زاحـفاً

زحفَ المنـون على عـروش طـغـاةِ

يجتثّ خبثَ الداء من أعمـاقـه

والكاميـرات تبـدّد الظـّلـمـاتِ

وهنـا “المساعد” باسماً متـودِّداً

يحبـو ليلقـط منـه كلَّ رفـاتِ

وينظـِّف الجرحَ الطـّفيفَ برقـّة

يمتصّ ما بقيت من الفضـلاتِ

الكلّ طوع بنـانه ، فإشارة

منه تراهم مسرعي الخـُطـُواتِ

**

يا منقـذ َالجسم العليل من الفنـا

بعـد اجتثـاثـك أبشعَ الآفـاتِ

أيقظتَ فيـه الروحَ بعد سباتِ

فإذا بـه يخطـو بكلِّ ثباتِ

ومنحتـَه كلَّ السّلامة والهنـا

فغـدا يعـبّ رحيـقَ كلِّ حيـاةِ

فلأنتَ نبـع قد تفـجـّر بالسَّـنا

فانـثـال فوق الخلق بالبـركاتِ

وبمـبضع الآلـيِّ تجتثّ الضَّـنى

فتـرى الزهـورَ ترفّ بعد مماتِ

لله درّكَ من مـِفـَنٍّ سـاحـر

يختـالُ في دنيـا مـن الزّهـَراتِ

جـذلاً تفتـّحَ للحياة وللهـوى

يشدو فـتـُزهـر أجـرد الشَّجـراتِ

أدخلتَ في النفس الكئـيـبة فرحـة

وأرحتَ قـلباً لجَّ في الحَسراتِ

= = = = = = = = = = = = =

* الغَلـَوات : الأهداف

حزيران 2007

The Surgeon And The Robot

( To Dr. Mani Menon )

Written and Translated

By Dr. Bahjat Abbas

He stares with an eagle’s eye towards the prey.

As his hands are surging with motions,

The surgical equipment responds to his guidance,

Swooping down to complete the surgery efficiently.

The scalpels are responding very quickly,

His fingers know no bounds.

The magic forceps hold the tissue steadily,

To be cut and removed effortlessly.

Then the sharp knife comes down,

As death overthrowing the despots’ crown,

Plucking out the evil it hath,

As the camera helps showing the path.

Then the “Assistant” helps,

picking up the debris from its site,

cleaning, rinsing and absorbing with appetite.

All under his fingers’ command,

ready and not hesitant he tends

To follow the orders to reach the gland.

**

O’ rescuer of the patient on the verge of death,

With your blessing he’s now restored to health,

Enjoying the spirit with great might,

You are a fountain bursting with light,

Which swarmed over the people with blessing outright.

And with robot’s skill uplifting the diseased,

The flowers flutter after being deceased.

You’ve brought renewed life to a patient’s soul who was sick,

Calmed a deeply troubled heart with such wonder and trick.