مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية يكشف عن تفاصيل دورته التاسعة

Malmo Arab Film Festival Reveals the Details of Its 9th Edition

Malmo – 7 September 2019

In a conference held Saturday September 7, Malmö Arab Film Festival revealed the details of its 9th edition which will be held between 4 and 8 October. The festival will feature 47 films (25 feature films and 22 shorts), to continue being the largest platform for the screening Arab films outside the Arab world.

The founder and president of the festival, director Mouhamad Keblawi, explained that the festival continues in its three main competitions (feature films, documentaries and shorts), in addition to the “Arabian Nights” program, which celebrates the largest annual productions. This year the festival will also host a number of special screenings, as well as screenings for families and school students.

With the festival announcing the choosing Tunisian cinema as the guest of honour of the 9th edition, MAFF organizes an exhibition of Tunisian film posters, and a panel discussion focusing on the past, present and future of Tunisian cinema, in addition to a special tribute to the name of Nejib Ayed, late producer and director of Carthage Film Festival.

The jury of the festival includes a number of the most important Arab film professionals. The feature film jury consists of Egyptian star Laila Eloui, Tunisian director Ridha Behi, Iraqi critic Kais Kassim, while the documentary jury consists of Tunisian critic and programmer Tarek Ben Chaabane, Palestinian Lebanese director Mai Masri and Moroccan director Abdelilah Eljouhari. The short films committee consists of critics Walid Seif from Egypt, Nabil Hadji from Algeria, and Moroccan Malak Dahmouni, director of the Rabat Film Festival.

The festival also continues its efforts to expand the screening of Arabic films in the Nordic countries, running parallel screenings to 12 films in Helsingborg, as well as 17 films to be screened in the Danish capital Copenhagen in cooperation with the Danish Film Institute’s Film Archive.

The festival opens with the screening of the Tunisian film “Look at Me” by Nejib Belkadi, and concludes its activities on October 8th with hosting the world premiere of the Egyptian film “One Day, One Night” directed by Ayman Makram and starring elite stars including Khaled El Nabawi, Ahmed El Fishawy, Dorra and Hanan Motawea.