مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية يكشف عن تفاصيل دورته التاسعة

 

Malmo Arab Film Festival Reveals the Details of Its 9th Edition

كشف مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية، في مؤتمر أقيم يوم السبت 7 سبتمبر في المدينة السويدية مالمو، عن تفاصيل الدورة التاسعة للمهرجان، والمقامة بين 4 – 8 أكتوبر المقبل. ويعرض المهرجان فيها 47 فيلما بواقع 25 فيلمًا طويلًا و22 فيلمًا قصيرًا، يستمر بها المهرجان كأكبر منصة لعرض الأفلام العربية خارج العالم العربي

مؤسس ورئيس المهرجان، المخرج محمد قبلاوي، أوضح أن المهرجان مستمر في مسابقاته الثلاث الرئيسية (الأفلام الروائية الطويلة، الوثائقية الطويلة، الأفلام القصيرة)، بالإضافة لبرنامج ليالي عربية الذي يحتفي بأكبر الإنتاجات السنوية. كما ينظم المهرجان هذا العام عددا من العروض الخاصة، بالإضافة لعروض موجهة للعائلات وطلبة المدارس

وفي ظل إعلان المهرجان عن إعلان السينما التونسية كضيف شرف الدورة التاسعة، ينظم المهرجان معرضًا لملصقات الأفلام التونسية، وحلقة نقاشية حول ماضي السينما التونسية وحاضرها ومستقبلها، بخلاف تكريم خاص لاسم نجيب عياد، المنتج ومدير أيام قرطاج السينمائية الراحل

وتضم لجان تحكيم المهرجان عددا من أهم السينمائيين العرب، فتتكون لجنة الأفلام الروائية الطويلة من النجمة المصرية ليلى علوي والمخرج التونسي رضا الباهي والناقد العراقي قيس قاسم، بينما تتشكل لجنة الأفلام الوثائقية من النقاد والمبرمج التونسي طارق بن شعبان والمخرجة الفلسطينية اللبنانية مي مصري والمخرج المغربي عبد الإله الجوهري، أما لجنة الأفلام القصيرة فتتشكل من الناقدين وليد سيف من مصر ونبيل حاجي من الجزائر بالإضافة للمغربية ملاك دحموني مدير مهرجان الرباط لسينما المؤلف

كما يستمر المهرجان في جهده للتوسع في عرض الأفلام العربية في دول الشمال، فيقيم بالتوازي عروضًا لـ12 فيلمًا في مدينة هيلسنبورج، بالإضافة إلى 17 فيلمًا تُعرض في العاصمة الدنماركية كوبنهاغن في تعاون يقام للمرة الأولى مع أرشيف الفيلم الدنماركي التابع للمركز السينمائي الوطني الدنماركي

هذا ويفتتح المهرجان بعرض الفيلم التونسي “في عينيا” للمخرج نجيب بلقاضي، ويختتم أنشطته ليلة 8 أكتوبر باستضافة العرض العالمي الأول للفيلم المصري “يوم وليلة” من إخراج أيمن مكرم وبطولة نخبة من النجوم منهم خالد النبوي وأحمد الفيشاوي ودرة وحنان مطاوع

“One Day, One Night” directed by Ayman Makram

هذا ويعتبر مهرجان مالمو المهرجان السينمائي العربي الأكبر والأكثر شهرة في أوروبا والوحيد في الدول الإسكندنافية، حيث قطع منذ تأسيسه عام 2011 خطوات واسعة نحو تشكيل إطلالة على الأوضاع الاجتماعية والسياسية العربية، وإدارة حوارات بناءة تهم الجمهور والمختصين بحكم موقع المهرجان في السويد التي تضم العديد من الثقافات المتنوعة والمتعايشة على أرضها، لتصبح وظيفة المهرجان بناء الجسور بين تلك الثقافات اعتمادًا على الفيلم بصفته لغة بصرية عالمية، قادرة على محاكاة البعد الإنساني على تنوعه

بناءً على التطور الكبير والملحوظ، قام المهرجان في دورته الخامسة عام 2015 بإطلاق الدورة الأولى من سوق مهرجان مالمو السينمائي، ليكون منصة للإنتاج السينمائي المشترك ساعدت منذ تأسيسها عددًا كبيرًا من المشروعات السينمائية العربية على إيجاد شراكات إنتاجية مع دول الشمال

Malmo Arab Film Festival Reveals the Details of Its 9th Edition

Malmo – 7 September 2019

In a conference held Saturday September 7, Malmö Arab Film Festival revealed the details of its 9th edition which will be held between 4 and 8 October. The festival will feature 47 films (25 feature films and 22 shorts), to continue being the largest platform for the screening Arab films outside the Arab world.

The founder and president of the festival, director Mouhamad Keblawi, explained that the festival continues in its three main competitions (feature films, documentaries and shorts), in addition to the “Arabian Nights” program, which celebrates the largest annual productions. This year the festival will also host a number of special screenings, as well as screenings for families and school students.

With the festival announcing the choosing Tunisian cinema as the guest of honour of the 9th edition, MAFF organizes an exhibition of Tunisian film posters, and a panel discussion focusing on the past, present and future of Tunisian cinema, in addition to a special tribute to the name of Nejib Ayed, late producer and director of Carthage Film Festival.

The jury of the festival includes a number of the most important Arab film professionals. The feature film jury consists of Egyptian star Laila Eloui, Tunisian director Ridha Behi, Iraqi critic Kais Kassim, while the documentary jury consists of Tunisian critic and programmer Tarek Ben Chaabane, Palestinian Lebanese director Mai Masri and Moroccan director Abdelilah Eljouhari. The short films committee consists of critics Walid Seif from Egypt, Nabil Hadji from Algeria, and Moroccan Malak Dahmouni, director of the Rabat Film Festival.

The festival also continues its efforts to expand the screening of Arabic films in the Nordic countries, running parallel screenings to 12 films in Helsingborg, as well as 17 films to be screened in the Danish capital Copenhagen in cooperation with the Danish Film Institute’s Film Archive.

The festival opens with the screening of the Tunisian film “Look at Me” by Nejib Belkadi, and concludes its activities on October 8th with hosting the world premiere of the Egyptian film “One Day, One Night” directed by Ayman Makram and starring elite stars including Khaled El Nabawi, Ahmed El Fishawy, Dorra and Hanan Motawea.
