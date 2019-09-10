Posted on by

أراس بولوت نجم مسلسل الحفرة في فيلم جديد

الفيلم مقتبس من فيلم كوري اسمه معجزة في الزلزالة 07. وطابع الفيلم هو درامي- حزين وكوميدي، حيث سيمثل أراس لأول مرّة دور الأب

 

