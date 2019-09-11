بارزاني يصدر مرسوما بتعيين نائبين لرئيس اقليم كوردستان

اصدر رئيس اقليم كوردستان نيجيرفان بارزاني يوم الثلاثاء مرسوما اقليميا يقضي بتعيين نائبين له.
والمرسوم يتضمن تعيين كل من شيخ جعفر شيخ مصطفى، ومصطفى سيد قادر نائبين لرئيس الاقليم.
