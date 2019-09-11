Posted on by

بارزاني يصدر مرسوما بتعيين نائبين لرئيس اقليم كوردستان

اصدر رئيس اقليم كوردستان نيجيرفان بارزاني يوم الثلاثاء مرسوما اقليميا يقضي بتعيين نائبين له.

والمرسوم يتضمن تعيين كل من شيخ جعفر شيخ مصطفى، ومصطفى سيد قادر نائبين لرئيس الاقليم.

