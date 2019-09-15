Posted on by

العراق يعلن احصائية جديدة لحالات ومحاولات الانتحار

اعلن عضو مفوضية حقوق الانسان فاضل الغراوي يوم السبت ان عدد حالات ومحاولات الانتحار بلغ ٢٧٤ حالة لعموم محافظات العراق.

والاحصائية تضمنت من تاريخ 1/1/2019 الى 1/9/2019، بحسب الغراوي.

