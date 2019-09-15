العراق يعلن احصائية جديدة لحالات ومحاولات الانتحار

اعلن عضو مفوضية حقوق الانسان فاضل الغراوي يوم السبت ان عدد حالات ومحاولات الانتحار بلغ ٢٧٤ حالة لعموم محافظات العراق.
والاحصائية تضمنت من تاريخ 1/1/2019 الى 1/9/2019، بحسب الغراوي.
