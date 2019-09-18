حادث سير يودي بمدير ناحية في نينوى

افاد مصدر امني، الثلاثاء، بوفاة مدير ناحية في محافظة نينوى، جراء حادث سير.
وقال المصدر ان “مدير ناحية الشورة خالد الجار، لقي مصرعه، بحادث سير مروري ادى الى انقلاب مركبته الشخصية ما بين مفرق والمشراق والشورة، 70كم، جنوب الموصل”.
افاد مصدر امني، الثلاثاء، بوفاة مدير ناحية في محافظة نينوى، جراء حادث سير.
وقال المصدر ان “مدير ناحية الشورة خالد الجار، لقي مصرعه، بحادث سير مروري ادى الى انقلاب مركبته الشخصية ما بين مفرق والمشراق والشورة، 70كم، جنوب الموصل”.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.