Posted on by

اعلان سيقام مجلس تأبين بمناسبة رحيل الرفيق يوسف محمد طه الجنابي ((أبو سعيد))

يوم السبت المصادف 21 ايلول 2019 في قاعة تينستا ببليوتيك

من الساعة الرابعة عصراً حتى السابعة والنصف مساء

العنوان

Tensta

Bibliotek – Stockholm

Hagstråket 13

163 63 Spånga

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close