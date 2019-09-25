كتاب جديد لعضو المحكمة الاتحادية العليا القاضي عبود التميمي

اعلن القاضي عبود التميمي عضو المحكمة الاتحادية العليا عن شروعه بأعداد طبعة جديدة من كتابه شرح قانون التنفيذ.

وسيتضمن الكتاب شرحاً كاملاً لقانون التنفيذ رقم (45) لسنة 1980 والتعديلات التي طرأت عليه.

وسيضمّن القاضي عبود التميمي كتابه الاحكام الصادرة عن القضاء العراقي في نصوص قانون التنفيذ، وستكون الطبعة الجديدة قريباً في المكتبات القانونية الرصينة في بغداد وجميع المحافظات.

A new book for the member of the Federal Supreme Court the Judge Aboud Al-Temimi

The Judge Aboud Al-Temimi the member of the Federal Supreme Court announced his initiation of preparing a new print of his book (presentation of the execution law).

The book will includes a complete presentation for the law of execution No. (45) For 1980, and its amendments.

The Judge Aboud Al-Temimi will includes his book the judgments issued by the Iraqi Judiciary in the texts of the execution law. The new print will be available soon in the bookstores, especially the bookstores that concerns in legal subjects in Baghdad and all other governorates.