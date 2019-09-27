بالوثيقة.. مشروع قانون لاستحداث كلية العلوم الطبية العسكرية

ارسل الى رئاسة مجلس النواب مشروع قانون لاستحداث كلية العلوم الطبية العسكرية.
حيث كما موضح في الوثيقة ارسلت عضو مجلس النواب ايناس ناجي الى رئيس المجلس محمد الحلبوسي كتاباً باستحداث كلية العلوم الطبية العسكرية.
