إلى الخريف – للشاعر الإنكليزي وليام بْـلَـيكْ (1757 – 1827) –

ترجمة بهجت عباس

آه يا خريف ، محمّلاً بثمار ومصبوغاً

بدم العنب ، لا ترحلْ ، ولكن اجلسْ

تحت سقفي الظّليل ؛ هناك قد تستريح ،

وليتناغمْ صوتُـكَ الطّروبُ بمزماري الثَّـمِـل ؛

وكلُّ بنـاتِ العام سيرقصْـنَ!

غنِّ الآنَ أغنيةَ الفواكهِ والأزهارِ المفعمةَ بالحيويّـة.

**

” البُـرعُـمة النحيـلة تُـبرِز جمالَها إلى

الشَّمس، وحبٌّ يسري في عروقـها النابضة ؛

زّهراتٌ تدلّتْ على جَبْـهةِ الصَّباح ،

وأزهـرتْ تحتَ الخدّ المُتـألِّـق للمساء الوقور،

حتى انطلق الصّيف المُحَمَّلُ قُدُمـاً في الغناء ،

ونثرت السُّحبُ الخفيفة أزهاراً حول رأسها .

**

” أرواحُ الهواء تعيش على روائح

الفاكهة ؛ والسرور ، بأجنحة خفافٍ، يطوف حول

الحدائق ، أو يجلس مغنِّـياً على الشجر.”

هكذا غنّى الخريفُ المرحُ عندما جلس ؛

ثمَّ قام ، مورِّداً ذاتَـه ، وفوق التلِّ الكئيب

هرب من أبصارنا ؛ ولكنّـه ترك حِملَه الذَّهبيَّ.

William Blake

To Autumn

O Autumn, laden with fruit and stained,

With the blood of the grape, pass not, but sit

Beneath my shady roof; there thou may’st rest,

And tune thy jolly voice to my fresh pipe;

And all the daughters of the year shall dance!

Sing now the lusty song of fruits and flowers.

**

“The narrow bud opens her beauties to

The sun, and love runs in her thrilling veins;

Blossoms hang round the brows of morning, and

Flourish down the bright cheek of modest eve,

Till clust’ring Summer breaks forth into singing,

And feather’d clouds strew flowers round her head.

**

“The spirits of the air live on the smells

Of fruit; and joy, with pinions light, roves round

The gardens, or sits singing in the trees.”

Thus sang the jolly Autumn as he sat;

Then rose, girded himself, and o’er the bleak

Hill fled from our sights; but left his golden load.