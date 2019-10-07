اليوم الثالث لمهرجان مالمو: أفلام واجتماعات بلا توقف

On the third day of the Malmö Arab Film Festival: Non-Stop Films and Meetings
في استمرار لأنشطة مهرجان مالمو التاسع للسينما العربية، شهد اليوم الثالث للمهرجان (الأحد6 أكتوبر) العديد من الأنشطة الموجهة لجمهور مدينة مالمو ولصناع السينما العربوالاسكندنافيين من ضيوف المهرجان وحضوره
ففي فندق سكانديك تراينجلن تواصلت جلسات تقديم المشروعات المشاركة في سوق منتدى مالمو والمتنافسة على جوائزه القيمة، فشهد اليوم تقديم فئتين من المشروعات هما الفيلم القصير في مرحلة التطوير ويتنافس على جوائزها خمسة مشروعات، والفيلم الوثائقي الطويل في مرحلة ما بعد الإنتاج ويتنافس عليه أربعة مشروعات.
أما في سينما بانورا فقد شهد اليوم عشرة عروض رفعت كلها لافتة “كامل العدد”، بحضور امتزج فيه عرب السويد بضيوف المهرجان بالجمهور الاسكندنافي الذي جاء ليتعرف على الأفضل والأحدث في السينما العربية
بدأ اليوم بعرض الفيلم السويدي “شفق قطبي” من برنامج العروض الخاصة، تبعته مناقشة مع المخرج ابراهيم مهنا أدارتها الصحفية رانيا الزاهد، تلاه عرض المجموعة الثانية من مسابقة الأفلام القصيرة بحضور صناعها، وناقشها معهم مبرمج الأفلام القصيرة بالمهرجان الناقد محمد عاطف
من مسابقة الأفلام الروائية الطويلة عُرض ثلاثة أفلام بحضور صناعهما، بدأت بالفيلم اللبناني “صباح الخير” وتلته مناقشة مع المخرج بهيج حجيج والمنتج سام لحود أدارتها الناقدة مروة أبو عيش، ثم شاهد الجمهور الفيلم المغربي “طفح الكيل” ثم ناقشه مع المخرج محسن البصري والمنتجة لمياء الشرايبي، تلاه الفيلم المصري “ليل/ خارجي” وتلته مناقشة مع بطلي الفيلم منى هلا وشريف الدسوقي أدارها مبرمج الأفلام الطويلة بالمهرجان الناقد أحمد شوقي
في مسابقة الأفلام الوثائقية الطويلة أقيم عرض ثلاثة أفلام هي الفيلم الفلسطيني الأردني “أرواح صغيرة” بحضور المخرجة دينا نصر، الفيلم المصري “الكيلو 64” الذي ناقشته الناقد محمد نبيل مع المخرج أمير الشناوي، وأخيرًا الفيلم السوداني “أوفسايد الخرطوم” الذي أدار الناقد العراقي عرفان رشيد المناقشة مع مخرجته مروى زين
وفي قاعة بانورا الكبرى أقيم احتفال خاص بعنوان “ليلة مهرجان الأقصر للسينما الأفريقية” احتفى فيها مهرجان مالمو بالمهرجان المصري الذي قطع خطوات واسعة صار بها أحد أهم المهرجانات المتخصصة في السينما الأفريقية. تحدث مؤسس ورئيس مهرجان مالمو المخرج محمد قبلاوي معربًا عن سعادته بالشراكة التي تجمع المهرجانين الرائدين في مجالهما، وقام بالترحيب برئيس مهرجان الأقصر سيد فؤاد ومديرته عزة الحسيني ورئيس لجنته الاستشارية جابي خوري، الذين تحدثوا عن المهرجان والشراكة مع مالمو قبل عرض الفيلم الغاني “دفن كوجو” الذي فاز في مارس الماضي بقناع توت عنخ آمون الذهبي، كبرى جوائز مهرجان الأقصر
وأخيرًا، اختتمت أنشطة اليوم بحفل استقبال وموسيقى عربية سبقت عرض الليلة الثانية من برنامج “ليالي عربية” المخصص للاحتفاء بالأفلام الجماهيرية العربية، والذي عُرض فيه الفيلم التونسي “بورتو فارينا” للمخرج ابراهيم اللطيف بحضور بطل الفيلم محمد علي بن جمعة
The third day of Malmö Arab Film Festival (Sunday, 6 October) witnessed many activities directed to the audience of Malmo and to the Arab and Scandinavian filmmakers attending the festival.
At the Scandic Triangeln Hotel, the pitching sessions for the projects taking part in Malmö Market Forum Fund continued with two categories: short-film projects in development, in which five projects are competing, and the post-production feature documentaries, with four projects participating.
At Panora Cinema, almost all of the film screenings were sold-out, the place was full with an interesting mix of the Arabs of Sweden, guests of the festival with and Scandinavian audience who came to learn about the best and the latest in Arab cinema.
The daily screenings starter with special screening of the Swedish film “Northern Lights”, followed by a discussion with director Ibrahim Muhanna moderated by journalist Rania Al Zahed, then the audience watched the second group of short film competition in the presence of its makers, whose Q&A was moderated by shorts programmer Mohammed Atef.
From the feature film competition, three films were screened in the presence of their filmmakers, starting with the Lebanese film “Good Morning” followed by a discussion with director Bahij Hojeij and producer Sam Lahoud, moderated by critic Marwa Abu Eish. The audience watched the Moroccan film “Urgent” and discussed it with director Mohcine Besri and producer Lamia Chraibi, then the Egyptian film “Ext. Night”, followed by a discussion with the film stars Mona Hala and Sherif El-Desoky, moderated by the feature film programmer Ahmed Shawky.
In the documentary competition, three films were screened: the Palestinian-Jordanian film “Tiny Souls” in the presence of director Dina Nassr, the Egyptian film “Kilo 64” which was discussed by critic Mohamed Nabil with the director Amir El-Shennawy, and finally the Sudanese film “Khartoum Offside” by Marwa Zain, with a Q&A moderated by Iraqi critic Erfan Rasheed.
In the big Panora Hall, a special event was held titled “Luxor African Film Festival Night”. MAFF celebrated the Egyptian festival, which made great strides and became one of the most important festivals specialized in African cinema. The founder and president of the Malmö festival, director Mouhamad Keblawi, expressed his happiness with the partnership that brings together the two leading festivals in their field. Later, audience watched “Burial of Kojo” The Ghanaian film that won the Golden Mask of Tutankhamun, Luxor’s biggest award, In presence of Luxor FF president Sayed Fouad, its director Azza Elhossainy and it board chairman Gabi Khoury.
Finally, the activities of the day ended with an Arab reception and music that preceded the screening of the second “Arabian Night”, in which the Tunisian film “Porto Farina” by Ibrahim Latief was screened in the presence of the lead actor Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa.
