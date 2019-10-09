Posted on by

إصابة عدد من المدنيين بجروح جراء استهداف العدوان التركي الأحياء السكنية في مدينة القامشلي

إصيب عدد من المدنيين بجروح جراء استهداف العدوان التركي بالقذائف الصاروخية الأحياء السكنية في مدينة القامشلي بريف الحسكة الشمالي.

المصدر:الاعلام الحربي
