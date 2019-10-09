ترامب: سندمر اقتصاد تركيا تماما إذا تجاوزت حدودها في سوريا

تعهد الرئيس الأمريكي، “دونالد ترامب”، خلال تغريدة له عبر حسابه على تويتر بـ “تدمير وهدم” اقتصاد تركيا في حال إقدامها على أي خطوة “خارج الحدود” في سوريا.
المصدر:روسيا اليوم
تعهد الرئيس الأمريكي، “دونالد ترامب”، خلال تغريدة له عبر حسابه على تويتر بـ “تدمير وهدم” اقتصاد تركيا في حال إقدامها على أي خطوة “خارج الحدود” في سوريا.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.