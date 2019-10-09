نداء انساني ومناشدة

الى كافة منظمات حقوق الانسان العربية والدولية

شابات وشباب العراق يناشدون العالم اجمع وخاصة منظمات حقوق الانسان والمجتمع المدني الدولية والعربية والاسلامية، للفيام بواجبها

الانساني بدعم واسناد شباب العراق الذي يقتل في وضح النهار لانه تظاهر منذ ستة ايام مطالبا بحقوقه البسيطة، وقمعت تظاهراته

بالرصاص الحي والغازات المسيلة للدموع النافذة مفعولها وبذلك تكون سامة واكثر خطرا على الانسان وقد تؤدي بحياته.

نناشدكم لان هناك ميليشيات مسلحة تقتل المصابين وتعتقل المنتفضين وتمنع معالجة الجرحى في المستشفيات حيث وصل عدد الجرحى

خلال هذه الأيام القلية الى ٦٠٠٠ جريحا وما يقارب ١٠٠ شهيدا.

ان شبابنا يحتاج الى دعمكم الدولي حيث لا نرى ولا نسمع موقفا انسانيا من منظمات حقوق الانسان والمجتمع المدني الدولية والعربية

والاسلامية.

ونجد ان الصمت والسكوت يسود البرلمانات الدولية والاتحاد الاوروبي والدول العربية والجامعة العربية ومنظمة المؤتمر الاسلامي والدول

الاسلامية. اين هي اميركا وروسيا والصين. اين انتم من كل ما يحدث في العراق. الجميع يرى ويسمع ولكننا لا نرى لكم موقفا يدين النظام

العراقي لخرقه الدستور وعدم احترامه لحقوق الانسان وما يطالب به شعبه من حقوق مهضومة ومعاناة كبيرة وبطالة تعم على اغلبية

شباب وخريجي الجامعات والدراسات العليا، وفقر يعاني منه الشعب كل ذلك نتيجة فساد مادي واداري لا يمكن السكوت عنه وتدخل

خارجي

في كل مفاصل الحياة لشعبنا الصابرعلى الظلم منذ سنين طويلة .

لا نريد منكم سوى اعلان سخطكم على ما يجري بحق شبابنا ومحاولات لايقاف نزيف القتل الجماعي لشعبنا لتثبتوا حقيقة دعمكم لحقوق

الانسان بدون تمييز وفي كل مكان.

هيئة الدفاع عن اتباع الديانات والمذاهب في العراق

08-10-2019

National Humanitarian Rights Appeal

To all international human rights organizations.

Stop the violation of human rights in Iraq

Your Excellency the President of the European Union

Mr. Chairman of the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Iraq

Young women and youth of Iraq appeals to the whole world, especially human rights organizations and civil society

international, Arab and Islamic, to fulfill its humanitarian duty to support the youth of Iraq, who are killed in broad

daylight, because they demonstrated six days ago demanding their simple rights, and suppressed their demonstrations

by using the bullet and an expire date tear gas in effect be toxic and more dangerous to humans and may lead their

life.

We appeal to you because there are armed militias that kill the wounded, arrest the protesters and prevent the

treatment of the wounded in hospitals.

The number of wounded during these few days reached 6,000 and nearly 100 martyrs. Our young people need your

international support. We do not see or hear a humanitarian stand from international and Arab human rights

organizations. There is silence in international parliaments, the European Union, the Arab countries, the Arab League

, the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Islamic countries. Where are the United States, Russia and China?

Where are you from everything that happens in Iraq? Everyone sees and hears.

But we do not see you a position condemning the Iraqi regime for violating the Constitution and lack of respect for

human rights and the demands of the people of the population and the great suffering and unemployment prevails over

the majority of young people and graduates of universities and graduate studies, people suffer from poverty as a result

of financial and administrative corruption there is also interference from foreign countries in all the joints of life of our

people patient injustice for many years.

We only want you to declare your indignation at what is going on against our youth and to try to stop the bleeding of

the mass murder of our people to prove the fact that you support human rights without discrimination everywhere

.

Committee for Defending Religions and Ethnic groups in Iraq

08-10-2019