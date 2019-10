مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية يدعم أفلام المستقبل: سوق منتدي مالمو يعلن عن جوائز صندوق الدعم

MAFF Market Forum announces its Fund Winners Malmo – 8 October 2019 MAFF Market Forum, the industry arm of Malmo Arab Film Festival, announced today the winners of its fund, with a total awards sum of more than 110.000 USD, for which 22 Arab projects competed. The winners are as follow: Short films in development phase Film Centrum award with SEK 30,000 editing services to “HABIB & THE THIEF”, Arab Swedish producer and director: Naures Sager, country: Sweden.

Luxor African Film Festival award with 2000 USD to “REPRESSION”, Arab producer: Abed Lotfi, director: Mike Malajalian, country: Lebanon.

Film I Skane with SEK 30,000 to “A RESUME”, Arab Swedish producer and director: Bassem Nabhan, country: Sweden. Jury: Butheina Kazim (Emirati programmer, researcher and producer), Johan Simonsson (Film commissioner at FilmCentrum Syd) and Mahmoud Kamel (Egyptian director). Feature Documentaries in development phase Swedish Film Institute award with SEK 75,000 to “LOOKING FOR SAADA”, Arab producer: Rashid Masharawi, Swedish producer: Linda Mutawi, director: Areen Omari, country: Palestine. Jury: Sherif El Bendary (Egyptian director), Khemais Khayati (Tunisian critic) and Irit Neidhart (German distributor). Feature fiction films in development phase Swedish Film Institute award with SEK 150,000 to “THE SEA NEEDS TO HEAVE”, Arab producer: Alaa Alasad, Swedish producer: Helene Granqvist, director: Zain Duraie, country: Jordan. Jury: Mercedes Fernandez (Managing director of Torino Film Lab), Gabriel Khoury (Egyptian producer) and Lamia Guiga (Tunisian critic and cinema professor). Feature documentaries in post-production phases: Team One Productions award with USD 2,000 Sound design, mixing and editing to “CAPTAINS OF ZA’ATARI”, producers: Dina Emam & Aya Dowara, director: Ali El-Arabi, country: Jordan, Egypt.

The General Union of Arab Artists award with USD 2,000 to “SUSPENDED WIVES”, producer: Karim Aitouna, director: Mariam Addou, country: Morocco.

Imaginarium award with USD 3,000 to “THEIR ALGERIA”, producer: Marie Balducchi, director: Lina Soualem, country: Algeria, France. Jury: Asma Grimiche (Moroccan producer), Ziad Khuzai (Iraqi critic), Insaf Ouhiba (Tunisian researcher and cinema professor) and Rasmus Steen (Responsible for the Documentary Film programme of International Media Support). Feature fiction films in post-production phase: Red Star award with USD 3,000 to “MICA”, producer: Lamia Chraibi, director: Ismael Ferroukhi, country: Morocco, France.

Team One Productions award with USD 3,000 to “FOR THE CAUSE”, producers: Hassan Benjelloun and Rachida Saadi, director: Hassan Benjelloun, country: Morocco.

The Cell Post Production award with USD 10,000 Editing Service to “MICA”, producer: Lamia Chraibi, director: Ismael Ferroukhi, country: Morocco, France.

The Cell Post Production award with USD 10,000 Color Grading to “MICA”, producer: Lamia Chraibi, director: Ismael Ferroukhi, country: Morocco, France.

Elgouna Film Festival award with USD 5,000 to “BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE”, producer: Mohammed Ali ben Hamra, director: Majdi Lakhdar, country: Tunisia.

Leyth Production award with USD 12,000 Sound mixing for 15 days to “STATE OF AGITATION”, producers: Elie Khalife, Nicolas Khabbaz, and Mahmoud Karak, director: Elie Khalife, country: Lebanon.

MAD Solutions award with USD 20,000 Distribution and Marketing to “THE WOMEN IN BLOCK J”, producer: Rachida Saadi, director: Mohammed Nadif, country: Morocco. Jury: Magdi Ahmed Ali (Egyptian filmmaker), Khalil Demmoun (Moroccan critic), Nadim Jarjoura (Lebanese critic) and Meriame Deghedi (Egyptian arts and culture marketing professional).