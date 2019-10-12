Posted on by

وزارة الاتصالات تعلن استحصال الموافقات الرسمية بشأن إعادة خدمة الانترنت على مدار الساعة

أعلنت وزارة الاتصالات اليوم الجمعة، استحصال الموافقات الرسمية بشأن إعادة خدمة الانترنت اعتباراً من هذا اليوم وعلى مدار الساعة دون انقطاع.

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close