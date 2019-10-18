مؤسس مهرجان مالمو يرأس لجنة تحكيم جائزة العمل الأول في مهرجان قرطاج 2019

Director of MAFF Heads Carthage First Feature Jury

Mouhamad Keblawi: A Great Honour That Reflects The MAFF Achievement

Mouhamad Keblawi, founder and director of Malmö Arab Film Festival (MAFF) Mohamed Keblawi is heads the jury of the first feature film award (Taher Cheriaa awards) at the 30th Carthage International Film Festival, taking place in the Tunisian capital from October 26th to November 2nd 2019.

The first feature film jury consists of three members headed by Keblawi, among the Tunisian actress, scriptwriter and producer Anissa Daoud who presented her first short film “Best Day Ever” at the opening of the Directors’ Fortnight (Cannes 2018) as part of the “Tunisia Factory” program.

The third member is Joel Karekezi, scriptwriter, director and producer from Rwanda. His films painted Rwandan reconciliation and genocide against Tutsis. His second feature film “The Mercy of the Jungle” won the highest award at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO2019).

Keblawi commented on the selection saying: “It’s a great honour for me, and I thank the organizers of the Carthage Film Festival for their trust, especially since the award is named after Taher Cheriaa, the pioneer who founded the festival in 1966. I would say that giving me this position reflects the importance and trust that have been acquired by Malmö Arab Film Festival over the past nine years among the world’s film circles”.

The Carthage Film Festival (CFF) is a film festival that takes place in Tunis. Created in 1966, it is to date the oldest event of its kind still active in Africa. Initially biennial alternating with the Carthage Theatre Festival, it became annual in 2015. A directing committee chaired by the Tunisian Ministry of Culture joined together with professionals of the cinema industry is in charge of the organization.

The Carthage Film Festival has been designed as a film festival engaged in the cause of African and Arab countries and enhancing the South cinema in general. The main prize awarded is the Golden Tanit named after the Phoenician goddess Tanit.