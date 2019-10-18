مؤسس مهرجان مالمو يرأس لجنة تحكيم جائزة العمل الأول في مهرجان قرطاج 2019

|
يترأس مؤسس ومدير مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية المخرج محمد قبلاوي لجنة تحكيم مسابقة العمل الأول (جائزة الطاهر الشريعة) في مهرجان قرطاج السينمائي الدولي (أيام قرطاج السينمائية) في دورته الثلاثون المنعقدة بين 26 أكتوبر إلى 2 نوفمبر 2019
هذا وتضم اللجنة التي تمنح جائزة تحمل اسم مؤسس المهرجان كل من الممثلة والمنتجة التونسية أنيسة داوود، التي عرضت تجربتها الأولى في الاخراج “خوذو عيني” وهو فيلم قصير في نصف شهر المخرجين في مهرجان كان السينمائي 2018، والمخرج الرواندي جويل كاراكيزي، السينمائي المغامر والملم بقضايا القارة السمراء والذي سبق وأن توج فيلمه “شفقة الأدغال” بجائزة الحصان الذهبي لمهرجان السينما الأفريقية (فيسباكو) سنة 2019
هذا وعلق قبلاوي عن ترأسه لجنة تحكيم الفيلم الأول في مهرجان قرطاج قائلًا: “إن هذا شرف كبير لي، وأشكر القائمين على مهرجان قرطاج لهذه الثقة التي منحوني إياها، خاصة وأن هذه المسابقة من أهم مسابقات المهرجان في ظل حملها اسم الشريعة الذي أسس المهرجان عام 1966. الثقة التي أريد أن أربطها بالمكانة التي اكتسبها مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية على مدى تسعة أعوام مضت بين الأوساط السينمائية في العالم
هذا ويعد مهرجان قرطاج المعروف بأيام قرطاج السينمائية أقدم مهرجان سينمائي عربي وأفريقي، تأسس عام 1966 ببادرة من الطاهر شريعة، وظل طويلًا ينتظم بتونس كل سنتين خلال شهر أكتوبر (تشرين الأول)، قبل أن يصبح في 2015 مناسبة سنويّة يكون موعدها مع الجمهور ما بين شهر أكتوبر (تشرين الأول) ونوفمبر (تشرين الثاني) من كلّ عام. وتشرف على المهرجان لجنة يرأسها وزير الثقافة وتتكون من مختصين في القطاع السينمائي. أيام قرطاج السينمائية هو أقدم مهرجان سينمائي في دول الجنوب لا يزال يعقد دوراته بانتظام. وتنعقد الدورة الثلاثون من 26 أكتوبر إلى 2 نوفمبر 2019
Director of MAFF Heads Carthage First Feature Jury
Mouhamad Keblawi: A Great Honour That Reflects The MAFF Achievement
Mouhamad Keblawi, founder and director of Malmö Arab Film Festival (MAFF) Mohamed Keblawi is heads the jury of the first feature film award (Taher Cheriaa awards) at the 30th Carthage International Film Festival, taking place in the Tunisian capital from October 26th to November 2nd 2019.
The first feature film jury consists of three members headed by Keblawi, among the Tunisian actress, scriptwriter and producer Anissa Daoud who presented her first short film “Best Day Ever” at the opening of the Directors’ Fortnight (Cannes 2018) as part of the “Tunisia Factory” program.
The third member is Joel Karekezi, scriptwriter, director and producer from Rwanda. His films painted Rwandan reconciliation and genocide against Tutsis. His second feature film “The Mercy of the Jungle” won the highest award at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO2019).
Keblawi commented on the selection saying: “It’s a great honour for me, and I thank the organizers of the Carthage Film Festival for their trust, especially since the award is named after Taher Cheriaa, the pioneer who founded the festival in 1966. I would say that giving me this position reflects the importance and trust that have been acquired by Malmö Arab Film Festival over the past nine years among the world’s film circles”.
The Carthage Film Festival (CFF) is a film festival that takes place in Tunis. Created in 1966, it is to date the oldest event of its kind still active in Africa. Initially biennial alternating with the Carthage Theatre Festival, it became annual in 2015. A directing committee chaired by the Tunisian Ministry of Culture joined together with professionals of the cinema industry is in charge of the organization.
The Carthage Film Festival has been designed as a film festival engaged in the cause of African and Arab countries and enhancing the South cinema in general. The main prize awarded is the Golden Tanit named after the Phoenician goddess Tanit.